Desist from price-fixing, manufacturers told

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

CEMENT manufacturers should be patriotic and desist from fixing prices of the commodity as this may negatively impact on the economy.

National Association of Small and Medium Scale Constructors general secretary Danny Simumba says with the boom in infrastructure and road projects countrywide, cement producers should not take advantage of the scenario by selling cement at exorbitant prices, thus exploiting consumers.

In an interview, Mr Simumba thanked Government and Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) for acting swiftly to help curb the vice.

Last week, CCPC fined Lafarge Zambia Plc and Mpande Limestone Limited for price-fixing, following investigations into the high cost of cement on the market.

"There is need for patriotism on the part of