Desire to learn has no age limit

Gender Focus with JUDITH KONAYUMA

ONE of the stories that is trending is that of a 45-year-old woman who has gone back to school.

The woman, who was married, went back to school after her husband divorced her because she could not have children for all the 20 years she lived under his roof.

Upon this basis, the husband parted ways with her so that he could marry a woman who would give him children and for her, she did not remain brooding over her predicament.

She reckoned that going back to school was the best plan for herself, so that having completed her school she could find a job and probably be happier.

She is now in Grade 10 at Kabulonga Girls Secondary School, keen to finish her school and get a job in a non-governmental organisation (NGO).