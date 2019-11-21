Desire for solar energy drives regional integration

Analysis: BENEDICT TEMBO

I HAVE heard several times that Zambia and Africa are rich in solar resource. Just as I have heard that diversifying the energy mix reduces risk due to climate change.

So what was I expecting to hear from the University of Zambia (UNZA)’s department of physics when Prem Jain was given an opportunity to speak at the Zambia Science Conference (ZSC)?

Professor Jain, whose presentation was themed ‘Emergence of the Solar Age’, brought something new to the table: he reported that department of physics at UNZA has set up a Solar Energy Centre (SEC) to provide support services to the emerging solar energy industry.

This is UNZA's value addition to what it has been doing for solar industry by teaching, training, research and applications for more than three decades.