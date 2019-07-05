Designer Kapasa makes Forbes list

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN fashion designer Kapasa Musonda, who works under the label Mangishi Doll, has been listed in this year’s Forbes Africa magazine as one of most accomplished young artists on the continent.

The list was announced at the annual Forbes Africa Less than 30 Meet up that took place at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday.

The highly respected magazine this year released names of 120 young African game-changers, all under the age of 30 in each of the four sectors of business, technology, creatives and sport.