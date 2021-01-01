Desalination Breakthrough Could Lead to Cheaper Clean Water

(CN) — A major advancement in water filtration technology revealed Thursday may lead to lower water prices and greater availability throughout otherwise dry areas of the globe.

The vast majority of water on Earth is found in oceans, so lowering the cost of filtering seawater could dramatically improve the quality of life for people living in regions without much rainfall or groundwater.

Whether found in a home kitchen or a giant industrial facility, most water filters work the same way.

Water is pumped under pressure through one or more cylinders containing a porous material which separates out particulates like salt and sand, along with other adulterants like chemicals in a process called reverse osmosis.

Reverse osmosis has always been fairly inefficient, using a lot of energy and wasting a lot of water, so there is certainly room for improvement.

To this end, a team of scientists from the University of Texas at Austin and Penn State have identified a few snags in the process that could reduce its cost and the amount of wastewater produced, which they describe in a study published in the journal Science. CLICK TO READ MORE