Derby moves to Lusaka

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

BARRING the threat of the coronavirus, bragging rights will be at stake this weekend when the Absa Cup quarter-finals swing into action.

Two derbies will be on display at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka as Zesco United and Forest Rangers lock horns and Kitwe sides Nkana and Kitwe United renew their rivalry in another last eight clash.

Other quarter-final clashes will see NAPSA Stars take on Kabwe Warriors while Green Eagles and Young Green Eagles will contest the Zambia National Service (ZNS) derby.

But first the Ndola derby.

Both Forest and Zesco are having mixed results but CLICK TO READ MORE