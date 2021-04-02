Deposed champions Zesco united raring to go after break

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Kitwe

WITH the league resuming at the weekend after the international break, Zesco United players are looking to continue with their push that has seen them not losing a match since February 6.

Their five-match winning run has seen them move to the top of the log with 40 points, four ahead of second-placed Zanaco, with both teams having played 20 games.

Zesco Zimbabwean midfielder Thabani Kamusoko says it is important that the team remains on this trajectory.

Kamusoko said having missed out on continental football this season, it is important for Zesco to keep the momentum if they are to return to the African stage.

“It is so important to us now considering that last season we did not do fine,” he said. “Zesco is CLICK TO READ MORE