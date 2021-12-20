Deployment of medics important

THE deployment of health personnel to correctional facilities to avert the spread of COVID-19 is a timely and correct decision. There is no better time to address the health concerns in prisons than now when the country is grappling with increasing cases of the pandemic. Every hotspot must get the due attention. As at yesterday, Zambia recorded 1,036 new cases out of 6,757 tests, representing 15 percent positivity rate. One death was recorded while recoveries stood at 200. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Lackson Kasonka said yesterday that medical personnel have been deployed in all correctional facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. “But health personnel have been sent to all correctional facilities available, here in Lusaka, in Mwembeshi… the same should happen on the Copperbelt. The provincial health office was instructed to do the same. They need to take over the correctional facilities, including Kabwe,” Professor Kasonka said. The quick response by Government barely three days after 150 inmates at Kamwala Remand Prison were reported to have contracted the disease demonstrates that authorities recognise inmates’ rights to health care. It is undeniable that since the pandemic broke out in March last year, there hasn’t been a robust programme to specifically deal with the threat of coronavirus in correctional facilities. Much of COVID-19 interventions have been done with very little concern for inmates in congested prisons across the country. COVID-19 infections are rising among inmates because authorities underplayed the lack of adherence to health measures like social distancing due to overcrowding. How can inmates adhere to social distancing when their population in correctional facilities is now three times higher than the official capacity? Most correctional facilities in Zambia were built before the country’s independence to accommodate about 5,500 prisoners across the country. But now the number has increased to 22,823 prisoners as of last year. Although there have been efforts in the previous government to improve the living conditions in prisons by expanding Mwembeshi Prison, much still needs to be done to improve health care delivery in the facilities. There is need for COVID-19 health protocols in correctional facilities to go in tandem with the amount of space inmates are accorded to prevent the spread of the pandemic among them. Like any other group of people, inmates can be made to mask up and wash their hands, but it will always be a challenge for them to follow the rules of social distancing if they remain crammed in small spaces.

While the deployment of health workers to penitentiaries across the country has come at the right time to stop the spread of COVID-19, Government should find a permanent solution to lack of health care services in prisons.

Health experts have said that coronavirus is here to stay, so it follows that authorities should avoid ad hoc interventions when it comes to the provision of health care services in correctional facilities. Possible permanent solutions include building more of these facilities, reducing on custodial sentences and speeding up cases in courts. The surge in COVID-19 cases is a wake-up call to all stakeholders to pay attention to health conditions in prisons so that when some inmates are released, they do not take diseases to the outside world. We recognise the fact that the spread of coronavirus in prisons has placed a huge burden on the Government’s resources, but we believe that with concerted efforts the battle against the pandemic will be won. We urge the health personnel who have been deployed to correctional facilities in the country to remain true to their calling and administer health care services like they would do to a free society. It is important that inmates who are found positive for COVID-19 are isolated to avoid further spread of the disease in correctional facilities. The infections of coronavirus among inmates also pause a threat to the health of prison service staff, who are often in contact with convicts and remandees.