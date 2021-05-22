Dennis Red has new single

THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

HIP Hop and R’n’B artiste Dennis Red, who debuted with an album titled Mass Hysteria in 2016, has a new single titled Beamer Music, a remix to one of his songs on his EP which he released last year.

The song features Kreative Nativez and Tio Nason.

“It’s a remix of a song from my EP No Names which I released last year,” he said. “It’s basically talking about someone’s experiences which they created in a beamer with their ex significant other. Tio’s verse is a bit more on his personal battles with critics as well.

“It’s basically a song that’s inspired by experience. We all have certain objects of sentimental value we cherish and the cherishing doesn’t really stem from your materialism or from the love of the object but the memories created in which the object was a catalyst.

“I worked with popular music duo Kreative Natives who did the instrumental and gave it an infectious afro cut.”

Dennis said the song does not have a video yet but he will put one out as he has started the