Demolish PF secretariat on CB

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE recently built Patriotic Front (PF) secretariat on the Copperbelt risks being demolished after two people claiming ownership of the land it occupies have asked Ndola High Court to declare the structure illegal.

Yussuf Mohammed Ali and Bernard Zulu have sued Kawambwa Member of Parliament Nickson Chilangwa in his capacity as PF acting secretary general. In a statement of claim filed in the Ndola High Court, Mr Ali said on or before February 1 last year, he was allocated land measuring 1,560 square metres. Mr Ali says he bought stand number LN 1004844/210 from Chanda Mulenga and proceeded to acquire a certificate of title after due compliance with the law. On the other hand, Mr Zulu told the court that after being allocated the land, he moved on site and dug a foundation, which was later allegedly demolished by the former ruling party. Both Mr Ali and Mr Zulu say that they legally acquired the land and obtained