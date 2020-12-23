Demolish flyover bridge – EIZ

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) has recommended that the controversial Alick Nkhata flyover bridge be demolished and a new re-designed road section be constructed.

This follows safety concerns raised over the bridge, which is on Alick Nkhata Road in Mass Media area.

EIZ registrar and chief executive officer Linus Chanda said in a statement yesterday that the decision to recommend demolition of the bridge was arrived at after reviewing the design and construction of the bridge.

"The space where the flyover bridge is being constructed is not sufficient to meet a well-designed flyover bridge which