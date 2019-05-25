STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
ZAMBIA will continue consolidating and improving its democracy and respect for human rights, President Edgar Lungu has said.
Addressing the nation on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation’s television and radio last evening to mark Africa Freedom Day, President Lungu said improving democracy and respecting human rights are in tandem with the country’s efforts to enhance economic development.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Democracy, human rights key to freedom – Lungu
STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka