STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Zambia has made significant strides to enhance democracy as can be seen from the freedom of expression and assembly which citizens exercise freely.

Mr Lungu says it is during the reign of the Patriotic Front (PF) administration that the country has seen the opening up of scores of television and radio stations, evidence that there is media freedom.