Democracy defenders slam POA hypocrites

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

CALLS to amend the Public Order Act (POA) before the general elections are retrogressive because the opportunity to do so was wasted when Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 was rejected.

And Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition spokesperson Andrew Ntewewe also says that appeals to postpone the August12 general elections because of coronavirus should not be entertained because doing so will abrogate the Constitution.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Mr Ntewewe said the desire by some sectors to revise the POA is retrogressive because the opportunity to undertake the task was missed through the rejection of Bill 10, which flopped in Parliament as it did not garner two-thirds majority.

On Friday, Livingstone United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament (MP) Mathews Jere asked Vice-President Inonge Wina if Government has plans to table the POA for possible amendment to level the playing field for political parties and CLICK TO READ MORE