Delayed approval of hemp cultivation costs Zambia $3m

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) says delayed approval for the cultivation of hemp has resulted in the country losing US$3 million.

Hemp, also known as cannabis sativa, is a plant that contains many valuable natural components but different from cannabis indica or marijuana with diverse properties, but remains prohibited under Cap 96 of the Laws of Zambia.

ZNFU president Jervis Zimba said due to delayed approval of hemp cultivation, the country is losing out on the opportunity to make investments on a crop that is earning other countries foreign exchange