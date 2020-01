CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A NOT less than 15-year jail term awaits a 20-year-old man of Mtendere township in Lusaka after a magistrate found him guilty of repeatedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy.

Jeff Phiri, unemployed, has been convicted of unnatural offences and committed to the Lusaka High Court for sentencing.