Defiler father jailed life

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

A 36-YEAR-OLD man of Mumbwa who robbed his 12-year-old daughter of her innocence by repeatedly defiling her has been sent to a correctional facility where he will spend the rest of his life.

The victim will have to live with the trauma of having a damaged womb resulting from her father’s incestuous act which was exposed by her mother.

On October 31, 2018, the convict, Bowas Mukuwa, threatened to kill his wife, who sought refuge under the couple’s bed without the former noticing.

At that point, Mukuwa called his daughter to the unlit matrimonial bedroom where his wife was hiding.

While molesting the victim, Mukuwa's wife emerged and switched on the light and