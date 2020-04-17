Defer taxes, ZRA told

KALONDE NYATI

Kasama

THE Northern Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Industry has implored the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) to consider deferring taxes during the period businesses are not operating in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chairperson John Zulu said while waiving may not be possible because Government needs revenue to meet various obligations, deferring them will offer relief to small- and medium-scale businesses that have been adversely affected by COVID-19.

Last week, President Edgar Lungu extended the closure of business activities such as bars, nightclubs, casinos, gymnasiums and restaurants by another two weeks in a bid to contain