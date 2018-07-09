Defence worries for Bwale

ALEX NJOVU, Nkoloma Stadium

ZAMBIA 3 SOUTH AFRICA 3

THE hope is that coach Charles Bwale will have enough time to work on his defence before the junior Chipolopolo engage Burundi on Saturday in the 2019 Niger Africa Cup qualifier last round first leg match at home.

Zambia’s build-up to the Burundi game has not been wholly inspiring with yesterday’s 3-all draw against South Africa coming after a 1-0 loss to Malawi in another friendly.

The backline of Kingsley Hakwiya, Justin Mwanza, Benson Kolala and goalkeeper Prince Mumba had a bad day at the office, allowing the Amajita to run around in the area without problems.

South Africa could have left the Stadium with a cricket scoreline had their strikers been efficient in