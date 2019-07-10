‘Deductions for health insurance safe’

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE National Health Insurance Authority will not divert funds deducted from workers’ salaries to other government projects because the money is strictly for improving access to health services.

Authority director general James Kapesa said in an interview yesterday that the National Health Insurance Management Board, led by Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, has put measures in place to ensure prudent use of the money.