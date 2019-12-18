THE desire to decongest prisons is one that is of absolute necessity and it calls for a two-pronged approach.

The first thrust is to build more facilities. The second one, and less costly, is to lessen custodial sentences.

Government has in recent years significantly improved cell space by building more correctional facilities. The President, using his prerogative of mercy, has regularly helped decongest the cells by pardoning some inmates.

The numbers of inmates, however, keep increasing as the courts send more people behind bars. That is why the second prong should be reinforced. Non-custodial sentences should be increased.

Government’s decision to embark on prison reforms is a demonstration of its desire to uphold human rights of the inmates.

This necessitated the change of the Zambia Prisons Service (ZPS) to the Zambia Correctional Service following the amendment of the constitution in 2016.

While there have been considerable reforms to the administration of inmates in the correctional facilities, it is evident that there still is a lot more to do about reforms to the penal code and the manner the courts have been handing down sentences to offenders.

Partially because of the failure to align prison reforms to the penal code and the judicial administration of criminal justice system, the country’s correctional facilities are overcrowded.

Courts have a huge backlog of cases. Added to that are excessive custodial sentences for offenders.

The country’s criminal justice system favours custodial sentencing-based punishment by sentencing those found guilty to serve in an environment provided by the State.

For instance in 2016, a 20-year-old man who was arrested by Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) officers in Chibombo district for illegal possession of a live parrot was sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour.

Such a sentence may be deemed to have been harsh because the youth could have been selling the parrots out of ignorance and probably deserved a lighter punishment.

Of course ignorance is no defence, but such are cases that would help decongest correctional facilities.

It ought to be noted too that custodial sentences ‘punish’ the State and individual. While the individual will be serving, the State will be looking after the inmate until such a person is released.

The inmates’ population has overshot the holding capacity of the correctional facilities, including the cells in police stations.

Until recently when the Patriotic Front (PF) formed government, there was very little investment to correctional facilities. The population of the country and that of inmates was growing without corresponding facilities.

Now, there is a significant investment in correctional facilities evidenced by the construction of Kalabo, Luwingu, Monze and Mwembeshi correctional facilities.

However, there is a common misperception that the answer to prison overcrowding is simply to build more prisons.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) says that while building new facilities may be necessary in certain places to ensure safe and dignified facilities, it is not an answer to overcrowding.

The cliché of “if you build them, they will fill them” is an unfortunate truth in this regard. UNODC suggests looking at the functioning of the criminal justice system as a whole as well as issues such as strengthening alternatives to detention in sentencing.

President Edgar Lungu has added his voice to the overcrowding of the country’s correctional facilities and urges that more non-custodial sentences, if need be, be made.

President Lungu encouraged the judiciary to embrace alternative sanctions to incarceration to decongest the correctional facilities.

He said in Livingstone yesterday that the judiciary should consider alternatives such as community service, restitution and suspended sentences, in deserving cases.

That is not to say that those who commit graver offences should be handed soft sentences. Surely criminals such as murderers and armed robbers need a longer time behind bars to help them reform.

Such criminals should not be sharing cells with those that keep birds in cages.