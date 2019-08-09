Declare hunger emergency, Britain urges Zambia

PRISCILLA MWILA and YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT should consider declaring the hunger situation in some parts of the country an emergency to attract more support from the international community, British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet has said.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet says the hunger situation in some parts of the country is worrying, and that it needs urgent mitigation interventions to prevent loss of lives.