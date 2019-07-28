Deciphering toilet literature

Torn Apart: BOYD PHIRI

USING public toilets in the hood no longer happens without catching a glimpse of messages inscribed on doors and walls.

Of course, people show their freedom of expression everywhere and in different ways.

I mean, who doesn’t like speaking his mind? If you can’t shout out your message across the hood, why not enter a public toilet and scribble a few words for all to see?

Messages like ‘have a nice poo’, ‘free at last’, ‘Leave me alone’, ‘Why can’t you people poop at home?’ attract giggles when one is alone in the cubical.

It is difficult to answer the last message as I found out one time in a public toilet at a shopping mall.

Such writings leave many people with an impression that public washrooms are also effective mediums of communication and comedy.