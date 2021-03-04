DEC set on cash videos

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has been directed to investigate suspected money laundering and circulation of videos showing unknown people splashing cash while wearing Patriotic Front (PF) regalia.

And Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo told a media briefing yesterday that only 309 applications for dual citizenship have been approved from the 653 since 2016 when the programme was launched.

He attributed the low number of applications for dual citizenship to submission of incorrect details and scrutiny by security agencies.

Mr Kampyongo, who is also PF chairperson for security, said those tarnishing the name of the governing party by displaying stacks of cash under the guise of being PF members will