JUSTINAH MUKUKA, Lusaka

LAW enforcement officers raided Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) chief executive officer Zindaba Soko’s house on Tuesday night and searched the premises on suspicions of money-laundering activities.

The officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Anti-Corruption Commission searched Mr Soko's home around 23:00 hours.