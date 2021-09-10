DEC quizzes PF boss

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila has become the second high-ranking official of the former ruling party to be questioned by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in connection with money-laundering activities. Mr Mwila was yesterday questioned by DEC although he was not arrested. Former Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya was also questioned in relation to money-laundering activities shortly after the announcement of the results of the August 12 general election.

DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga said they have in the last two weeks been investigating a financial crimes matter that has pointed to Mr Mwila as being involved. "He [Mr Mwila] came through. We didn't 'pick him up' but simply invited him and he came," Mr Kamanga said. "He has not been arrested." Mr Kamanga declined to divulge details on the matter as Mr Mwila is being investigated. "We simply invite people suspected of financial crimes so that we make a just decision," he said. "Unfortunately, I cannot share details of the investigation. It is our hope that we quickly conclude this matter and provide the public with details." Mr Kamanga said DEC has in the past weeks invited a lot of people for