DEC officer testifies in Kalimanshi case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A MAGISTRATE heard yesterday how a Patriotic Front (PF) sympathiser, Innocent Kalimanshi, and 17 followers of a group called Ama Americans were bundled and arrested by law enforcers led by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC). Francis Phiri, a DEC investigations officer, narrated before Lusaka magistrate Sanford Ngobola that Kalimanshi and 27 others were arrested on different occasions after a tip-off from members of the public. He told the court that the suspects were nabbed for allegedly trafficking in marijuana, possession of offensive weapons and unlawful use of a vehicle. In the first count, it is alleged that on July 23 this year, Titus Phiri, Nkandu Mundubi, Andrew Monde, Melvin Sichinga and Emmanuel Mwape trafficked in 95.3 grammes of cannabis. In the second count, it is alleged that on the same date, Andrew Mende trafficked in 36 grammes of cannabis. On the same day, Kalimanshi is also accused of trafficking in 2.0 grammes of cannabis, which he unlawfully carried in his an unregistered Nissan Fairlady. In another count, it is alleged that on the same day, Lameck Mundisha and 26 other suspects had in their possession