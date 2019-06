PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested two women in Lusaka for various money-laundering offences involving over K1.8 million.

DEC deputy public relations officer Kamufisa Manchishi said in a statement that Clara Kansamba, 33, an assistant accountant, and Sylvia Hibeene, 30, a cashier, have been arrested for alleged fraudulent false accounting, theft and money laundering. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/