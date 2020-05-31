DEC goes after FAZ GS Kashala

DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) is after Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala in a matter involving money laundering.

According to intelligence sources, Kashala was on Monday May 18 warned and cautioned over the K30,000 meant for Nkwazi Football Club which was deposited into his personal account held with National First Bank (FNB) from fellow Super Division side NAPSA Stars.

“The Football Association of Zambia general secretary Mr Adrian Kashala has been charged with money laundering involving K30,000. He was charged on Monday last week (May 18) and all the documents where he signed are with DEC,” the source told Sports Mail.

In December last year, former FAZ executive committee member Elijah “Shenko” Chileshe reported Kashala to police for allegedly pocketing the money meant for his former club, Nkwazi. CLICK TO READ MORE