DEC describes Mapulanga of Matero as a notorious drug dealer

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) has finally arrested Danny Mapulanga, of Lusaka's Matero Township for trafficking in heroin, after he eluded law enforcement officers for some time. DEC has described the 27-year-old, who was arrested for trafficking in 350 sachets of heroin, as a notorious drug dealer. "The DEC has arrested a notorious drug dealer of Matero for trafficking in narcotic drugs. The suspect is identified as Danny Mapulanga, a businessman, aged 27 years of Muchinga Area in Matero," commission spokesperson Mathias Kamanga said in a statement. But the DEC operation did not only end in Matero as several arrests have been made in various parts of the country although they do not contain what you would call big or familiar names to the public. In Southern Province, they arrested and jointly charged Dennis Peter, 43, of Arundel Road 5 Alex Park in Harare, and Samson Yate Johnson, 45, of Sorolla 14 EL Campello 03560 Alicantel in Spain, for trafficking in 133.25 grammes of hashish, 7.95 grammes of methamphetamine and 0.015 grammes of diazepam. Mr Kamanga said the duo was also found in possession of 18 elephant bones, which have been handed over to