DEC boss fired

DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) director-general Musonda Simwayi has been fired and replaced with Financial Intelligence Centre director-general Mary Chirwa. Dr Simwayi was appointed by former President Edgar Lungu on December 14, 2020. President Hakainde Hichilema has terminated the appointment pursuant to Section 26 of Interpretation and General Provisions Act Chapter 2 of the Laws of Zambia. The head of State has thanked Dr Simwayi for his services to Government and wished him well in his future endeavours. This is contained in a statement by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.

President Hichilema said Ms Chirwa takes a wealth of experience and expertise to DEC in areas of financial analysis and investigations. “The appointment is in exercise of the power vested in the President in Section 7 (1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No. 35 of 2021,” Mr Bwalya said. President Hichilema has congratulated Ms Chirwa on her appointment and wished her God’s blessings in her new role. And Ms Chirwa has described her appointment as a God-given assignment which she will execute whole-heartedly. “Every appointment is from God and He puts us in certain places when He wants us to achieve something. “I am happy and I believe it is a God-ordained appointment. We will do our best with officers at DEC,” she said in an interview last evening.Meanwhile, the board of National Housing Authority (NHA) has been dissolved.

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Urban Development Charles Milupi dissolved the board in