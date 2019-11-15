DEC arrests former press aide

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

FORMER Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on two counts of corrupt practices by public servant and receiving property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mr Chanda was arrested yesterday after appearing for questioning at the DEC anti-money laundering unit offices in the company of his lawyer, Jonas Zimba.