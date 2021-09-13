DEC, ACC, FIC heads stay if performing well – Mwiimbu

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

HEADS of investigative agencies should not fear dismissal provided they are following laws and procedures in their functions, Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu has said.

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) have been accused by some sectors of having been operating under political influence with calls for its heads to resign.

Rainbow Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says ACC, DEC, FIC and police are a danger to society because they operate in a partisan manner and persecute people to protect their jobs.

But Mr Mwiimbu says the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration will not victimise any institutional head based on