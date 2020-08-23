Debutants NAPSA, Forest will need our support

ZAMBIA’s representatives in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions need help and the backing of every Zambian.

Champions Nkana and runners up Forest Rangers will be representing Zambia in the CAF Champions League while NAPSA Stars and Green Eagles will be the country’s flag carriers in the second tier Confederation Cup.

All the four teams need support but Forest and NAPSA particularly who are competing in these championships for the first time must be given even more backing because they have a lot to learn.

We know both Forest and NAPSA are well organised teams with well-established structures but competing at the continental level will obviously come with its own new challenges hence the need to support and help them where necessary.

By now, everyone knows that whenever the team is playing in the continental championships, they represent the country and if any of our four envoys win the title, credit will not only go to the club but the whole nation at large.

We also need to realise that currently, Zambia is enjoying four slots in the CAF competitions because teams such as Zesco United, Nkana and Zanaco have performed well in the past despite failing to lay their hands on the continental trophy.

There is risk that the country may lose one spot in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup if our representatives put up shoddy performances and get booted out in the preliminary rounds.

Obviously no soccer loving Zambian would celebrate if we lose our two spots in the continental competitions. That is why we should all rally behind the four representatives because it is for the good of the country if they perform well.

Those with the exposure of competing in the CAF tournaments must be at hand to provide guidance to NAPSA and Forest in certain areas, even though we know that the two teams on their own are capable of handling any situation.

For example, there are some frustrations that teams are subjected to when they are playing away especially in West Africa and also travel challenges, all these need to be taken care of in advance.

It is for this reason that the offer from national team coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojević to conduct workshops for our continental envoys is welcome and timely.

Teams need to be mentally and physically prepared for any form of frustrations, sometimes even from fans especially in North Africa.

Just the huge number of fans that turn up for matches and the way they support their teams sometimes is enough to instill fear in some players especially those that have not been exposed before.

Micho has coached in a number of countries on the continent and he definitely understands African the demands of African football.

Like the Serb said, when you are drawn against a team from West Africa, the expectations are different both from reception and system of play; same if you are given opponents from East, Central or within Southern Africa. But you have to be ready for any situation.

There are also certain rules that CAF has put in place which teams must observe and any breach of them attract hefty fines but with the guidance and advise from those with the experience, all our teams will escape the wrath of the continental mother body.

NAPSA and Forest must embrace the challenge of competing on the continent and strive to be regulars in these kinds of competitions like their counterparts Eagles have done in recent years.

Time to prepare is now. If they feel they need to strengthen their teams in certain departments, it must all be done now.

For comments or contributions write to: kundarobins@gmail.com or

rkunda@daily-mail.co.zm