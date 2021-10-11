Debt suspension deal welcome

THERE has never been a time when Zambia felt an urgent need to dismantle its huge external debt and at the same time seek debt relief than in recent months. With the relay baton towards paying the almost US$15 billion foreign debt passed on to the new United Party for National Development government by the former ruling Patriotic Front, it is not surprising that most Zambians are hoping for a quick solution to the debt problem. The new government of President Hakainde Hichilema is making frantic efforts to reduce the debt burden, which is choking the country’s economy.There is no doubt that debt servicing will take a few more years, but it is encouraging that the new dawn administration has started engaging lending institutions to lessen the pressure of attending to other needs amid debt servicing. The signing of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) between the Zambian government and a number of lenders, who include Paris Club, Kuwait Fund, Saudi Fund and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), brings hope to the nation. President Hichilema revealed on his Facebook page that the DSSI is a mechanism aimed at averting a default on debt servicing as it happened before. “We are working round the clock to ensure that Zambia’s debt becomes sustainable,” the President said.

He said the agreement will give the Zambian government space to allocate funds to health and education services.

Indeed, Zambians don’t want to hear another debt default because doing so will put the economy under immense pressure.

The debt service suspension initiative should not be taken for granted because a lot still needs to be done to improve the image with other lenders like IMF and the World Bank. The Government must not allow the debt default to perpetually haunt the citizens but find ways to unlock the economy by negotiating with more lenders. This is the time for Government to make right decisions that will guarantee debt sustainability and breathing space for economic growth. We urge all stakeholders to support the President’s efforts to engage lending institutions on how to manage the country’s debt.

We commend the lending institutions for coming forward to lessen Zambia’s pressure by giving the Government space to address other issues in the health and education sectors. We recognise the fact that the health and education sectors are crucial to every nation without which there can be no meaningful development. The two sectors need boosting, given that for almost two years schooling and medical services have been hit by COVID-19. This agreement also comes at the right time for the health sector considering the revelation that the biggest referral hospital in the country, University Teaching Hospitals (UTH), owes suppliers K29 million, according to the Auditor General’s report. This picture has a blight on the overall service delivery in the health sector, which is why Government needs resources from every opportunity given to meet its obligations. The Government must take advantage of this opportunity to streamline its approach to debt servicing with various international lenders. There might have been other ways of approaching the country’s economic challenges if the political landscape had not changed, but we believe President Hichilema is on the right path to engage lenders such as these to ensure debt sustainability. Zambia needs more of such partnerships to benefit other sectors of the economy even as the country fights to reduce the debt burden. We, like all other Zambians, are hopeful that this is but the start of a firm climb out of the debt crisis. Ministers should come to the party and make sure that the benefits from this deal are used prudently.