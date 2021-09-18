Debt on, swap off

PRISCILLA MWILA, DIANA CHIPEPO Lusaka

IT IS official – the so-called debt swap deal is off. "It is true that the debt swap programme has been suspended or stopped," Vice-President WK Mutale-Nalumango said in Parliament yesterday. "This programme came very late into the reign of the PF [Patriotic Front], it seemed like it was not going to work. The bankers didn't seem to be ready, you can even wonder if anything was done to prepare for this." In what the PF administration said was a move to cushion highly indebted civil servants, it introduced a debt swap initiative in July where it said 60,000 public workers were expected to benefit through the freezing of loan deductions for three months. The freezing of the deductions, to run from July to September, was to allow for a reconciliation process to establish how much Government workers owe financial institutions. It also said it wanted to use the three months to engage financial institutions on how the initiative would be implemented. However, after the general elections, everything was up in the air. On Thursday, some civil servants with loans at Atlas Mara told Zambia Daily Mail that they had received text messages and phone calls from the bank telling them that they owe two months arrears which were defaulted during the negotiating period between the former adminstration and the financial institutions. But both the unions and some banks are claiming to have been powerless in saying "no" to the government initiative. While Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) officially objected to