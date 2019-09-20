Debbie is Face of Beauty

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

DEBORAH Kasola, a 22-year-old school leaver originally from Kitwe, is the new Miss Face of Beauty International Zambia after being crowned queen during the pageant at Government Complex in Lusaka on Saturday.

The model and aspiring fashion designer takes over the title from Cynthia Sakala, who was on hand on Saturday to officially hand over the crown.

Deborah, who beat nine other contestants on her way to winning the title, will represent the country at the Miss Face of Beauty International in the Philippines in November, which will be the seventh edition of the competition.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/