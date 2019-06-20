Debate objectively on NDF

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS PARLIAMENTARIANS prepare to debate the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) resolutions, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has urged the lawmakers to put aside political interests and deliberate objectively.

Mr Lubinda said Members of Parliament (MPs) should not be forced to vote against NDF resolutions but they should consider the interests of people who voted for them because they have a responsibility to do so.