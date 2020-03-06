Debate Bill 10, Kabimba urges MPs

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

RAINBOW Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says Members of Parliament (MPs) should not shoot down Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 when it is tabled in the House but should debate it and rectify lacunas in the Constitution.

And several lawyers have said that President Edgar Lungu's eligibility to contest next year's elections is a resolved matter, as decided by the Constitutional Court.