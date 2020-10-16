Deathtrap in town

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

EIZ says Society Business Park weak, should close

THE Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) yesterday recommended closure of the imposing Society Business Park on Cairo Road because 1,200 out of 1,600 columns are failing.

Last year around this time, it was reported that a column on one of the most beautiful business buildings in town had developed cracks.

And President Edgar Lungu says engineers who are negligent should be punished.

EIZ president Abel Ng’andu says a technical audit done on the building also revealed that the foundation has many cracks.

“The issue of Society House, it is better we call a spade a spade. On Society House, it is not one column which failed [concrete strength]. It is only that it is one column which exposed the re-enforcement there.” CLICK