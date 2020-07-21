Death toll rises

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

COVID-19 has continued claiming lives following the death of eight people, bringing the total to 128, while 17 are on oxygen at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

And Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament (MP) Rodgers Mwewa, who died on Saturday due to diabetes and hypertension complications, also tested positive for coronavirus.

In his routine updates yesterday, Dr Chilufya said 28 of the 128 are COVID deaths, 92 have been classified as COVID-associated deaths while eight are pending classification.

“We have recorded 128 coronavirus-related deaths. This follows deaths at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and University Teaching Hospital isolation centres. The deaths have been classified according to World Health Organisation’s guidelines.

“Those classified as COVID deaths will have COVID-19 as the primary cause of death. They would have contracted COVID-19, developed complications like organ failure or pneumonia and CLICK TO READ MORE