Death of Munkombwe unifying factor

Dear editor,

IT IS said that football, boxing and traditional ceremonies are factors that unite the nation to some extent.However, the death of one of the most decorated freedom fighters and politicians who served in all Governments starting from UNIP to PF in various portfolios proved to be unifying factor.

It was a rare chance to see President Edgar Lungu shaking hands and having a light moment with rival opposition political party leaders in the name of Hakainde Hichilema, Chishimba Kambwili, Nevers Mumba etc.

This is what the nation expects to happen at all times other than wait for death.

As VJ put it, Munkombwe should have clapped in his grave when the two leaders shook hands at his burial site as this was his desire to see a Zambia which is united. I pray that a signal has been given for the upcoming much-talked about dialogue.

Let us see a Zambia where President Lungu would call HH to State House to share how to resolve challenges affecting the nation. To be in opposition does not mean that you are an enemy of the ruling party. Opposition parties are Government in-waiting and they need to behave as such.

On a sad note, as the nation was putting to rest the great son of the soil, ten youths were buried alive in Kitwe while mining at the Black Mountain.

In view of the above, I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved families.

I also say go well to the great son of the soil, Uncle Daniel. Your wish was granted for either President Lungu or the Vice-President Inonge Wina to attend your burial.

CHAKWIYA BORNFACE

Chongwe