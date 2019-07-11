Death of 5 Shibuyunji girls through inferno, heartbreaking

DEAR editor,

DEATH of five girls who died in an inferno in Shikalembula Village in Shibuyunji district a few days ago is saddening.

It is believed that some unknown person set the house the girls were sleeping in ablaze after locking it with chains.

How a human being could be so cold hearted to take life in that gruesome manner.

No matter the circumstances there can never justification for taking innocent lives like that.

Those are future doctors, teachers, lawyers terminated before they could manifest their potential and contribute to society.

Perpetrators of the crime must be hunted down at all cost.

It is commendable that so far a suspect has been apprehended.

BEATRICE MUSHANDI

Lusaka