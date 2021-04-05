Death has mutated, let’s mourn differently

VICTOR HAANGALA, Lusaka

NOT long ago in our nation, we used to hear of a death here and a death there and from varied causes.

Now we hear of deaths (plural) here, and deaths (plural there), and deaths (plural) everywhere from a particular cause. Media platforms have become death notices.

We are in a crisis moment and we therefore cannot treat death with the usual normal approach because borrowing from a word trending in the medical profession: death has mutated. This necessitates a different approach to it and with urgency.

Using a sad example of how death is being experienced, one family has had multiple deaths within a month. They lost six members to COVID-19 within 30 days, an average of a death every fifth day.

“How shall we mourn, just how shall we mourn?” That was a family member’s lamentation.

The “double, double and triple, triple” blessings we once sang about yesteryear have turned into “double, double and triple, triple” heart-rending tragedies. This is not death as we once knew it. Therefore, new approaches to death must be adopted.

Time has come to tighten our precautionary measures that were relaxed in our communities. This human tendency of getting used to things cannot be applied to COVID-19. It is killing people. Death has no getting used to, death has no remedy, and death has no vaccine and no reversal. Death is final.

The way we mourn and bury our dead must change

We as Zambians feel as if we must attend every funeral service that