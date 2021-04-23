Dealing with violence, bullying in schools

NAMAKAU SINKALA

VIOLENCE and bullying amongst schoolchildren have become a concern in the education sector. These can either be physical, psychological, emotional, or cyber forms. Violence and bullying are distinguished on the basis that the former can be one-off incidents, such as fighting or corporal punishment, whereas the latter is repetitive harassment of a learner. These vices are mostly perpetrated by peers. However, even teachers and other members of staff can be perpetrators. There are several causes of violence and bullying, including but not limited to: upbringing, performance, linguistic or cultural background, physical appearance, gender norms and stereotypes, disability, social status, low self-esteem, and school norms in terms of enforcing the code of conduct, etc. A report by UNESCO states that millions of children do not enjoy their right to education due to bullying, which has negative effects on academic performance. It also causes physical and mental health problems. Furthermore, some children end up dropping out of school. UNESCO commemorates the international day of school violence and bullying at school, including cyberbullying, on the first Thursday of November. The first commemoration was held on November 5, 2020. The commemoration of this day is aimed at raising awareness about school violence and bullying amongst learners. The commemoration speech for 2020 by UNESCO’s director general highlighted that children who are frequently bullied are nearly three times likely to feel like an outsider at school and more than twice as likely to miss school as those who are not frequently bullied. UNESCO places great emphasis on all children having the right to education in a supportive school environment. The creators of safe school environments are the school administrators in collaboration with teachers, learners themselves, parents of the learners, other members of staff in the school, as well as other stakeholders. However, parents are the primary educators of their children who are responsible for laying a moral foundation in their young ones. Zambia’s Seventh National Development Plan expresses concern over moral decay and its negative effect on development. Schools are mandated to holistically facilitate the development of the intellectual, physical, and emotional aspects of human beings. Children are sent to school to gain knowledge, skills, and attitudes in line with societal needs. The education system is meant to positively mould learners’ capabilities. This is reiterated by the Zambian education policy “Educating our future” through the provision of education for all. The policy emphasises quality education and promotion of moral uprightness. However, this is threatened by negative behaviours such as violence and bullying.

There is urgent need to address bullying amongst learners. Failure to address it can lead to a vicious cycle of bullying as it will become the norm. Bullying might not only affect the performance of the victims, but also their physical, emotional, and mental well-being for years to come. In some instances, it has resulted in loss of life. Moreover, it can create animosity in society, which is against our national core values and principles.

Article 8 of the Zambian Constitution points out (a) morality and ethics; (b) patriotism and national unity; and (d) human dignity, equity, social justice, equality, and non-discrimination as being part of the national core values and principles which should be upheld in schools and promoted by all Zambians. It is said that charity begins at home. As parents, we must inculcate in our children Christian values of love, respect, and empathy towards other people. Children should be taught to treat others as they would like to be treated. Children need to be disciplined without infringing upon their rights. The biblical guidance on ‘sparing the rod and spoiling the child’ should be practised without corporal punishment. Reward good behaviour to reinforce it. Parents should deter bad behaviour through withdrawal of privileges. Even just tone of voice, facial expressions or other body language to appreciate or show displeasure towards a child’s behaviour is enough to reprimand them. School administrations should ensure that the code of conduct is upheld for all learners without fear or favour. Turning a blind eye to bad behaviour by learners can not only have negative outcomes at school level, but also to society at large when their uncouth products become a menace to society. Professionally, such administrators fail society at large. It is cardinal that schools should also ensure that they select student leaders with good, exemplary academic and moral behaviour to help guide other learners. School administrators, teachers and other members of staff should take keen interest in the interactions of the learners and see to it that they deal with bad behaviour accordingly.

The author is a social development expert/ lecturer.