Deal with tax

When you are in the opposition, you have a set of policy positions which form part of selling points. So, when you assume office, you must demonstrate that there is a difference you want to make, without which the public will begin asking why you even ran for office in the first place. In fact, the public must watch the space for changes and what value, if any, they will add to the quality of life today. That is why President Hakainde Hichilema has assigned his economic team to start evaluating tax reforms and remedying errors made in the management of the country’s economy. Mr Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) has been given an overwhelming mandate to form Government and after his inauguration on Tuesday, Zambians have a fairly good picture about the direction the country will take. What is expected to follow now is the nitty-gritty of the implementation plan. Now that he is incharge of the country, Mr Hichilema is expected to actualise the UPND manifesto of redeeming the country’s economy. The country’s current poor economic status with its attendants of high unemployment levels and high inflation is one of the key reasons why most voters turned up to seek a promising alternative. There are many areas that require attention for the economy to improve and for citizens to begin to benefit from it. One important area is that of taxation. Lots of presentations have been made to previous administrations by businesses and individuals alike contending that the structure of the tax system is prohibitive and restricts wealth creation. The economic think tank the President has assembled is now reviewing the current structure of the tax system and what is making it prohibitive for wealth creation.

With that announcement, the expectations are that recommendations will be made very quickly and, more importantly, implementation effected. Given that there were plans already in place before the elections, the task team is expected to largely re-align the plan to what it establishes on the ground. One matter that has not quite been resolved in the tax reforms over the years is that of broadening the tax base. Whilst some measure of progress has been made, it evidently is not enough. This has to some extent resulted in the burden of paying taxes being shouldered by a few. This is particularly so with workers in the formal sector. It is also important that the think tank finds solutions for ensuring that all due taxes are collected at individual level as well as corporate level. With Parliament starting its sittings on September 10, we hope that the think tank will report its findings to the President in time for this to be part of the address to the august House. We do not expect the report to come out of the think tank to be an end onto itself, but a start and permanent watchdog on this aspect of Zambia’s economy.

This, however, does not take away the ideas of other economic and finance experts. They, too, should have an input in seeking solutions for this challenge. The Economics Association of Zambia, for instance, is expected to provide expert advice that will add value to the ultimate goal of making Zambia economically strong.