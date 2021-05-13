Deal with pilferage

PATIENTS feel frustrated each time they do not find required medicines at pharmacies based at public health facilities.

This is because patients have to start looking for prescribed drugs from private drugstores which are not cheap.

The frustrations do not necessarily emanate from the trips they have to make to private pharmacies but the cost of drugs and the feeling of disappointment that Government has not catered for drugs.

Truth be told, Government has been doing its best to ensure that essential drugs are availed in all the public health facilities for the benefit of the citizens.

Government has genuine interest in the health of its citizens and that is why it has been constructing and upgrading health facilities countrywide, including employing qualified health personnel to complement health infrastructure.

Government has also introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme as a health insurance model using public insurance to pay for private-practice care.

Every citizen pays into the national insurance plan. Administrative costs are lower because there is one insurance company. The Government has a lot of leverage to force medical costs down.

That is why it is unacceptable when essential drugs keep running out of drugstores of public health facilities due to pilferage by some greedy health care workers.

In the recent past, the country has heard a lot of pilferage from government hospitals.

It is very rampant both in rural and urban areas and sometimes the people responsible for the pilferage work as a syndicate.

There are various reasons which range from lack of ethics, perceived meagre salaries, lack of supervision or systems being weak, to just personal characteristics.

The biggest problem is greed by some health professionals who wish to lead lives beyond their earnings, hence the selfish desire to make quick money at the expense of patients.

Pilferage has mostly been associated with the weak supply chain system where they allow facilities to pick on their own, with clean paperwork.

Secondly, the supply chain is not robust enough to relate to the disease burden so as to control unnecessary ordering of medicines.

For example, you can have 10 cases of malaria but consume 100 courses of malaria drugs and the system will allow you to order 100, so the 90 can be stolen. The country needs a supply chain system which is able to relate the consumption to the disease burden.

Pharmacists have a code of conduct and pilferage is against their conduct. However, there are always bad eggs, but the system, if in place, should be able to detect any anomaly.

Pilferage can be curtailed by decent emoluments, adequately funding the supply chain system, creation of a directorate of pharmacy with proper functions, and punishing the culprits.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has another solution to pilferage: he has advised the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency task force to act decisively against people found guilty of pilferage and ensure that they are not allowed back into the medical profession to curtail theft.

Dr Chanda has suggested that anyone found wanting should be kicked out of the system permanently to maintain professionalism and integrity in the health sector.

Indeed, anyone involved in pilfering, spilling medicines and medical supplies, once caught, should be disciplined with immediate effect because bringing them back is like bringing back cancer.