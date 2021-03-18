Deal with cyberbullies firmly – Lungu

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

LAW enforcement agencies should enforce the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill when it becomes law without fear or favour, President Edgar Lungu said yesterday.

The head of State said many people have suffered because of cyber-bullying, resulting in the death of others, and that this situation cannot continue.

“The way we people walk freely on the streets, we must feel safe using the internet and its related applications. A lot of good will come out of the cyberspace, but we don’t seem to use it properly,” President Lungu said.

He was speaking at State House when he met members of Cyber Hygiene Zambia, who