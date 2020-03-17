Deal with Bill 10 in Parliament

AS Bill 10 comes up in Parliament today for second reading, we agree with the call by a consortium of civil society organisations (CSOs) and the clergy for Members of Parliament not to walk out of the House but to stay and debate the bill.

The United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament have in the past shunned debates on Bill 10 in Parliament by walking out.

But as rightly observed by CSOs, MPs have an obligation to discharge their duty to unmake and make laws such as the Constitution.

Southern Africa Centre for Constructive Resolutions of Disputes (SACCORD) executive director Boniface Cheembe said, “As CSOs, we call on Members of Parliament to recognise that they, and only them, are legitimate representatives of the 17 million citizens when it comes to altering our Constitution.”

He said MPs should fully participate in the process because it represents the views of the people who elected them to make laws for Parliament.

“The Constitution which lawmakers will be debating is not only for the Patriotic Front, or the United Party for National Development, but it is for all citizens,” he said.

Mr Cheembe said the Constitution must be an embodiment of the aspirations of all the people regardless of tribe, ethnicity and political affiliation.

Mr Cheembe could not have put it any better or more precisely than this.

Members of Parliament are not there to represent themselves or their political parties.

Their responsibility is to represent the many Zambians in their constituencies who put them in those positions. In this case, the Zambians desire that the MPs refine the Constitution in line with their (people’s) expectations.

Members of Parliament should rise up and put self and political interests aside for the good of the nation.

The truth of the matter is that while there are some clauses which are contested in Bill 10, there are also many others which are non-contentious and have been unanimously accepted.

For instance, it is generally agreeable that the number of days hearing a presidential petition be increased from 14 to 30 days.

It is also non-contentious that women, youths and persons with disabilities be represented in Parliament and councils.

From the debates so far, it is clear that MPs from both the ruling party and apposition are agreeable that deputy ministers should not be reintroduced.

Some of the proposed amendments in the Constitution Bill 2019 include:

• Revised preamble to state that Zambia remains a Christian nation by removing the words multi religious.

• Formation of a coalition government where the candidates fail to reach the 50% plus one threshold provided the parties to a coalition government manage to galvanise the total of 50 percent plus one.

• Dissolution of the National Assembly shall only be at the date of the general election to allow Members of Parliament to complete their full five-year term.

• Mixed-member electoral system to allow entry of women and marginalised groups in Parliament and councils.

• Removal of section 9 clause 1 of the Public Order Bill which penalised people who refuse to sing the national anthem. This means that it is not mandatory for any group to sing the national anthem except at public functions.

• Revision of the period for hearing of a presidential petition to 30 calendar days from 14 days.

• Further, civil servants intending to seek political office must resign from their jobs two years before elections.

There are so many clauses in Bill 10 which are progressive. Should the entire bill be thrown out because of a few that are contentious and can actually be refined? This is a democracy. Let MPs battle it out on the House floor through debate on those clauses thought to be contentious.

It is also important for the sake of the people they represent to be more elaborate and specific on what is contentious. For instance, those opposed to the Bill will just give a blind statement that the bill gives more power to the President without explaining how.

This somehow shows that their arguments are baseless. Let them argue with facts and precision.

As the bill is being tabled for the second reading in Parliament today, it is not too late for the MPs on both sides of the House to add their voice to the debate.

Above all, we expect lawmakers to debate Bill 10 with national interest in mind.