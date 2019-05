PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD deaf woman was on Sunday night raped by three men at Mwange A Township near Commando Area in Ndola.

The woman was rescued from the traumatic ordeal by a member of the community crime prevention team, who heard her scream at a nearby bush.

Copperbelt commissioner of police Charity Katanga confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday.